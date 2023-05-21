Report: Kourtney Kardashian 'Wants Kravis Spinoff' Show That 'Doesn't Involve Her Sisters'

Kourtney Kardashian might be planning her own reality show but without her famous sisters.

via: Radar Online

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that 44-year-old star — who announced in December that she’d taken a 10-month break from her in vitro fertilization journey — is angling to share her experiences on her own Hulu show.

“She wants a whole Kravis spinoff of The Kardashians that doesn’t involve her sisters,” spilled the insider. “She’s desperate to have a baby, but she’s also hugely cash-hungry and willing to use it as a way to make money.”

Momager Kris Jenner is fully onboard, per the insider.

“She’s rubbing her hands together, saying it’ll make great TV,” shared the source. But as the season three trailer shows a growing rift between Kourtney and star sister Kim Kardashian, it’s not surprising that the 42-year-old and sis Khloé Kardashian, 38, are irked by talk of a spinoff — especially since they’ve critiqued Kourt’s work ethic when she wasn’t putting filming first.

“They think The Kardashians should be the priority,” said the insider. “They feel betrayed Kourt would even consider going out on her own.”

One person who most likely wouldn’t be featured in Kourtney and Travis’ possible spinoff would be her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott ended their nine-year on-and-off romance in 2015. The exes share three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

The Talentless CEO, 39, used to be a prominent figure on the KUWTK series, but once Kourtney married Travis in 2022, many believed he had been “excommunicated” from the famous family.

However, RadarOnline.com was told Scott’s still “part of the family” despite Kourtney’s nuptials with the Blink-182 rocker.

“They talk to him all the time and they’ve been filming as they always do,” our source said, referring to The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney and Travis said “I do” in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. Their Italian nuptials were featured in a series special called ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.