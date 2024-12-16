Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Fully Expects’ Ben Affleck to Get Back Together With His Former Wife Jennifer Garner After Their Cozy Thanksgiving Get-Together

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner appear to be keeping things amicable this holiday season, most recently when the trio watch their children perform together in a school play. But according to RadarOnline.com there’s something going on underneath the surface.

Could Affleck be angling to get back with his first wife, Garner, now that his split from Lopez is done and dusted? Those in the singer’s inner circle certainly have their suspicions, with J.Lo reportedly “fully expecting” her ex-husband will attempt to rekindle a relationship with the mother of his children.

One Hollywood insider says J.Lo, 55, thinks her predecessor was unintentionally “casting a shadow” over her two-year marriage to Ben, which ended earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Adding weight to this rumor was a recent public sighting of Affleck and Lopez, both 52, together over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The former couple volunteered alongside their children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 at The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, where they helped serve meals to the homeless.

At one point, Ben was pictured leaning over to whisper in Jen’s car. The cosy display will no doubt have touched a nerve with J.Lo. RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year that seeing photos of Affleck and Garner “looking more like a couple than a pair of exes proved to be “the final straw” for J.Lo.

Now that she and Affleck have officially split, J.Lo “can expect to see regular pictures of Ben with his family”, a source added.

A long-time pal of Affleck’s tells us that the Gone Girl actor “never really got over the end of his first marriage to Jen”.

“Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat – if she’d have him”, said the friend.

“As the mother of his kids, she’ll always be on a pedestal. Ben will never stop having regrets that he let her walk away all those years ago”, the insider added.

While Affleck is looking back on his 19-year marriage to Lopez “with rose-tinted glasses”, the insider confirmed the Alias actress would be very reluctant to get back together with Affleck. “Jen will never go back to him – ever”, insisted the insider.

The star is also currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

“Jen has made it clear that her only interest is getting Ben through his slumps so he’s available as a father for their kids”, added the source.

J.Lo and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018. She has previously alluded to their marriage difficulties, in which she supported him through his struggles with alcoholism. She described her ex as a “complicated guy”.

Even as recently as November, Lopez made a pointed remark that could be interpreted as a dig at her ex during an interview on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

When asked by the podcast host to share her ‘favorite quote or mantra’, Lopez responded: “Don’t marry a man thinking you can change him.”

While Lopez is signaling that she has no intention of reuniting with Affleck, she is still not convinced. “It’s been horrible for her”, the source said.

