Report: Jennifer Lopez Desperate to Get Together With Channing Tatum, After Ben Affleck Divorce As She’s Convinced They are ‘Kindred Spirits’

If reports are to be believed, we may soon have the next hot Hollywood couple.

Newly divorced Jennifer Lopez has called on her friends to provide her with a concise list of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood as she continues to heal her broken heart.

And former stripper Channing Tatum has come top of the pile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ink is now dry on her divorce from Ben Affleck and she’s ready to date again after calling on the universe and her pals to send her a fella.

Our showbiz insider revealed: “For those who know both Jen and Channing, this relationship seems quite natural.

“Not only would they look amazing together, but when you delve into their values, there’s a genuine connection. Both are incredibly ambitious.

“Channing is very intelligent and creative but that’s often overlooked. Jen understands what it feels like to be underestimated.

“She’s achieved so much, yet often doesn’t receive the recognition she deserves in many Hollywood circles.

“They share a background of overcoming humble beginnings, having fought hard for everything they have, which gives them a perspective that those privileged types in Hollywood just can’t grasp. Jen naturally gravitates toward those who are self-made; it’s a better match for her and Channing is way out in front for Jen. She believes they could be soulmates as they have so much in common.

Lopez, 55, has never lost her label as one of showbiz’s big romantics.

And 44-year-old Tatum ticks all her boxes, pals have insisted.

Lopez famously grew up in the Bronx and got her early start as a backing dancer in Manhattan.

And Tatum was raised in Alabama and quit his job as a roofer to be a stripper, before getting his first on-screen role as Ricky Martin’s backing dancer in the music video for She Bangs.

He then went on to play an on-screen stripper, based on his own life story, in his smash-hit film Magic Mike and its subsequent sequels.

Th pair have both won plaudits for their roles as strippers in critically lauded films. Lopez the actress won a string of awards for her role as Ramona in the 2019 comedy-drama Hustler.

And Lopez lovers a dancer.

Her second husband, Cris Judd and she also dated her former backing dancer Caspar Smart for five years following the breakdown of her third marriage to Marc Anthony in 2011.

Tatum famously starred with his now ex-wife Jenna Dewan on the set of their dance film Step Up in 2006.

Our source added: “There’s a significant bond between them rooted in their shared faith. Both believe in a greater force and seek the universe’s guidance.

“Channing is a devoted father, and his 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna, is his world.

“Similarly, Jen values her role as a mom to her twin teens, Max and Emme, from her marriage with Marc.

“For Jen, being with someone who understands the significance of parenting is crucial. Plus, Channing fits her physical preferences perfectly; while he is 11 years younger, that’s not an extreme age difference he’s certainly caught her attention among the single men in Hollywood.”

And while Lopez recovers from her split with Affleck, Tatum is no stranger to heartbreak.

After splitting from Dewan in 2018, he dated singer Jessie J until 2020.

He was most recently engaged to actress and director Zoe Kravitz, but the pair announced they’d split for good after three years together last October.

