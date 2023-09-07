Report: Halle Berry Won't Get Hitched to Van Hunt Without a Prenup to 'Protect' Her $90 Million Fortune

It’s no secret that Halle Berry is one of Hollywood’s most adored stars, not just by her cohort of loyal fans, but by her adoring boyfriend. Just don’t expect wedding bells anytime soon.

via: Radar Online

Berry is protecting her assets in the case she chooses to walk down the aisle a fourth time, insiders close to the A-lister dished after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez and agreed to pay $8,000 a month in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Monster’s Ball star feels burned by her costly seven-year legal battle with the French actor, tipsters said, revealing she wants to take a more cautious approach if she and Hunt decide to marry and ensure that her $90 million fortune is safeguarded.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that in addition to her monthly child support payments to Martinez, she must shell out 4.3 percent annually of any income she earns above $2 million, despite sharing joint custody of their son Maceo.

Per their settlement, the exes agreed they shall never “speak in a negative, disrespectful, disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about, the other Party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do the same, to Maceo.”

Berry is a mom of two. She also shares a daughter named Nahla, whom she welcomed with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Looking ahead, the box office bombshell will provide medical and dental health insurance for her son, having already funded the majority of her former flame’s legal fees.

“Halle finally gave in to his money demands because she wants to move on with her life and remarry,” confided an insider. The exes had a premarital agreement, but she and Martinez had been duking it out since they parted ways in 2015.

Prior to her union with Martinez, she had been wed twice. Her first marriage was to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, and then to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.

The insider said that Hunt, who she has called the “love of my life” after going Instagram official in September 2020, has been an unwavering supporter and was “super understanding” as her court war with Martinez dragged on.

It was claimed the ordeal did eventually become a “sore point” because Hunt had popped the question ages ago. “She said yes, but couldn’t actually move forward because her divorce wasn’t final. It’s a big relief to have it finished,” the source said.

Tipsters said Berry won’t exchange vows with her beau of three years without establishing an ironclad prenup and having paperwork in place.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Berry for comment.