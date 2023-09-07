Cardi B, 21 Savage, Drake Lead 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Cardi B and 21 Savage are the leading nominees for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

via: Rolling Stone

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations are stacked with recognition for some of the genre’s veteran and fastest-rising artists. Across 17 categories, Cardi B and 21 Savage garnered the most nominations with 12 each, trailed by Drake, who is up for nine awards. Also nominated at the show, which will tape in Atlanta and air on October 10 at 9 p.m. EST, are Ice Spice, Burna Boy, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Latto, and more.

“This year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET, shared in a statement.

With over a dozen categories, the awards ceremony will award the year’s top music video, collaboration, lyricist, album, producer, featured verse, impact track, and more across the genre. 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Drake, GloRilla, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Uzi Vert are all nominated for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, while the roster of young artists up for Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist includes: Armani White, Central Cee, Doechii, Finesse2Tymes, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Lola Brooke, and Sexyy Redd.

“We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future,” Orlando adds. “We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Best Hip-Hop Video “Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert “Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)” — Coi Leray “Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Shake Sumn” — DaBaby “Sittin’ On Top of the World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration “All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Players (DJ Saige Remix)” — Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes “Princess Diana” — Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj “Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Duo or Group City Girls DJ Drama & Jeezy Drake & 21 Savage EARTHGANG Larry June & The Alchemist Quavo & Takeoff Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer Burna Boy Busta Rhymes Cardi B Coi Leray DaBaby Drake Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion

Lyricist of the Year 21 Savage André 3000 Burna Boy Cardi B Conway The Machine Drake J. Cole Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year Anderson .Paak Cole Bennett Colin Tilley DaBaby & Reel Goats Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Dave Meyers Travis Scott

Song of the Year “All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy “Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert “Players” — Coi Leray “Put It On Da Floor Again” — Latto Feat. Cardi B “Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip-Hop Album of the Year Anyways, Life’s Great… — GloRilla Coi — Coi Leray God Did — Dj Khaled Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage Heroes & Villains — Metro Boomin Jackman. — Jack Harlow Pink Tape — Lil Uzi Vert Traumazine — Megan Thee Stallion

Hip Hop Artist of the Year 21 Savage Burna Boy Cardi B Drake GloRilla J. Cole Kendrick Lamar Lil Uzi Vert

Producer of the Year ATL Jacob DJ Khaled Dr. Dre Hit-Boy Hitmaka Kaytranada London On Da Track Metro Boomin The Alchemist

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist Armani White Central Cee Doechii Finesse2tymes Ice Spice Kaliii Lola Brooke Sexyy Redd

DJ of the Year Chase B D-Nice DJ Cassidy DJ Clark Kent DJ Drama DJ Jazzy Jeff DJ Khaled Kaytranada Metro Boomin

Best Hip-Hop Platform All Hip Hop Caresha Please Drink Champs HipHop DX Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Rap Caviar The Breakfast Club The Joe Budden Podcast XXL

Hustler of the Year 21 Savage 50 Cent Burna Boy Cardi B Caresha DJ Khaled Drake Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse 21 Savage “Creepin’” — (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage) 21 Savage “Peaches & Eggplants” — (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage) André 3000 “Scientists & Engineers” — (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane) Cardi B “Tomorrow 2” — (GloRilla & Cardi B) Cardi B “Put It On Da Floor Again” — (Latto Feat. Cardi B) Drake “Oh U Went” — (Young Thug Feat. Drake) J. Cole “All My Life” — (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole) Jay-Z “God Did” — (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Impact Track “30” — Nas “All My Life” — Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole “Anxiety” — Megan Thee Stallion “Can’t Win For Nothing” — Symba “Champions” — NLE Choppa “God Did” — DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Scientists & Engineers” — Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane “Therapy Pt. 2” — Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller

Best International Flow Aka (South Africa) Black Sherif (Ghana) Central Cee (UK) Gazo (France) J Hus (UK) K.O (South Africa) Major Rd (Brazil) Ninho (France) Sampa The Great (Zambia) Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)