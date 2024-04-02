Report: Diddy Axed From Met Gala List as He Fights Sexual Assault Lawsuits and Federal Investigation | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly not likely to get an invitation to the 2024 Met Gala, per a new report.

via: Radar Online

Sources revealed Diddy, who’s at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation, is being shunned by the fashion world as he fends off multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

While the music mogul insists all of the accusations are bogus, an insider claimed the former fixture at the fashion event — who once held massive sway with his Sean John clothing line — won’t receive one of the coveted invites to this year’s event.

Amid Diddy’s legal woes, the world of couture is now shunning the hip-hop star!

According to the National Enquirer, the source noted, “Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation, but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy’s reps for comment.

The Met Gala refusing to invite Diddy wouldn’t be the first time the music mogul has been kept far away from one of Hollywood’s biggest nights due to his ongoing legal issues.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Diddy’s 2024 Grammy Awards invitation was being evaluated — and ultimately never sent — as the music industry legend was hit with several lawsuits from women, including ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused him of rape and assault.

While the Recording Academy was carefully mulling over Diddy, a rep told us on December 11, 2023, “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

Ultimately, Diddy did not attend the award show.

In addition to invitations to prestigious events being on the chopping block, over a dozen companies dropped Diddy in the wake of his sexual assault lawsuits. At least 18 brands parted ways with Empower Global, reported Rolling Stone.

It was revealed that Diddy had allegedly sold his shares of Revolt TV last week.