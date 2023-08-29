Report: Billy Porter's Met Gala Invitation 'Revoked' After Calling Anna Wintour a 'B----' Over Harry Styles' Vogue Cover

Billy Porter took shots at Anna Wintour again for featuring Harry Styles on Vogue back in December 2020.

via: Radar Online

In a recent interview, Porter called Wintour a “b—-.”

“The repercussions of Porter’s big mouth have been swift and decisive, as his invitation to the all-important Met Gala was revoked and his once-favorable standing with top-tier designers has been shaken,” squealed a source.

“While Billy is a sensation on the fashion scene, the designers have rallied behind Anna, a true titan of the industry.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wintour and Porter’s reps for comment.

As this outlet reported, the American Horror Story actor slammed Wintour after Vogue highlighted Harry Styles in gender-fluid and non-binary fashion outfits in 2020.

Porter, who is openly gay, expressed his frustrations over the magazine and its editor-in-chief — but did not place blame on the Watermelon Sugar singer.

“It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way,” Porter said during an interview with the Telegraph published earlier this month. “I call out the gatekeepers.”

The actor claimed Styles got the cover simply because he’s “white and he’s straight.”

Porter launched an attack on the style magazine.

“Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No,” he said. “It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you,” adding, “You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

Porter claimed that he spoke to Wintour about the “de-gendering of fashion movement” before Styles, who has not addressed his sexuality, landed the December 2020 cover.

“That b—- said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” Porter said of his conversation with Wintour, which was, “Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.”

“Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

A Vogue spokesperson later responded to Porter’s allegations.

“We of course regret that Billy feels as he does, and Vogue completely recognizes the tremendous amount of work he has done driving the conversation forward around genderless fashion,” the representative stated.

This wasn’t the first time Porter spoke out against Styles’ Vogue spread.

“I changed the whole game,” he told the Sunday Times in 2021. “And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.

“I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced, and here is why: I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

He clarified, “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation?

“He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight.”