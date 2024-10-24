Home > NEWS

Report: Beyoncé To Appear At Kamala Harris Rally Tomorrow in Houston

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

It’s time to get into formation for Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé has agreed to appear at a Friday rally in Houston with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, along with her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music icon Willie Nelson, according to people familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview an appearance that hasn’t been publicly announced.

The appearance ends months of suspense over whether Beyoncé will formally endorse and work to support Harris. She has long been seen as one of the most impactful potential surrogates for Harris, along with pop star Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris in September.

Harris has long used “Freedom,” a song by the 32-time Grammy winning artist, as her walk-on music at rallies. False rumors spread of a performance by Beyoncé on the final night of the Democratic convention, even though an appearance by Beyoncé was never planned for that event.

via: The Washington Post

