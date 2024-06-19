Remy Ma's Son, Jayson Scott, Arrested & Charged with Murder | lovebscott.com

Remy Ma’s Son, Jayson Scott, Arrested & Charged with Murder

Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, has reportedly been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

via FOX 5 NY:

According to sources, Smith’s son Jayson Scott, 23, and another man have each been charged with first-degree murder.

The pair have also allegedly been charged with two counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

The charges are reportedly in connection with a June 7, 2021 murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens.  

Investigators are looking into the possibility that it was a murder for hire. 

An arraignment is expected to take place Wednesday inside a Queens County courthouse.

Jason also known as “Jace” appeared in several episodes of Love & Hip: New York with his mother.

Story developing….

ByDenver Sean
Updated on

