Remy Ma Shuts Down Theory That Civilians Can’t Be Snitches [Video]

Yet another Hip Hop figure has shared her thoughts on individuals cooperating with the government in criminal cases.

via: HipHopDX

Remy Ma is not here for the theory that civilians can’t be snitches, and broke down her thought process during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club.

Remy sat down with the popular morning show on Wednesday (March 8), where the current hot topic of snitching came up in conversation. As Gunna fields accusations of the label as well as T.I. and more, host DJ Envy got an earful when he theorized that Remy could have done less time in her seven-year bid that she completed in 2014 if she’d told on someone.

“No the fuck I couldn’t have [told on some people when I got locked up],” she responded. “That’s not even an option!”

When fellow guest Tami Roman suggested there are certain people that may be exempt from being considered a snitch, Remy strongly disagreed.

“I don’t discriminate,” she responded. “There’s no, ‘Oh you’re a civilian.’ If you’re telling on someone, you’re telling. You’re cooperating. That’s just that. And I feel like a lot of times, people be like, ‘Well they’re a civilian!’ If you a civilian, stay hanging with civilians and be around civilians. Don’t be a civilian and hang out with people that are like that. Don’t do it. But then you try to justify what you did because ‘Y’all know I wasn’t really like that!’”

She continued: “And the people that y’all… this is what y’all do and y’all in that line of work, keep these people that’s really not built like that away from you because when the pressure’s on, they gon’ fold. And I blame both parties. You shouldn’t have been hanging with them and you shouldn’t have had them around you. You have to protect yourself. And I tell anybody that because I can’t tell people how to live. You don’t know what their situation is.”

“Some people, they’re in certain situations ‘cause that’s all they know, that’s all they have. Like, you got certain parts of the world where you’re either gonna be in this gang or you’re gonna be in the ground. Which side are you on? That’s just the culture that they’re growing up in, that they’re living in. Alright if that’s what it is, you gotta be smart enough to know that you can’t just have anybody in your circle because there will come a time where they’re gonna be given an option and there’s no loyalty, there’s no codes. Every man is for themselves.”

