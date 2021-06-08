Remember Him? Fetty Wap Claims 'Trap Queen' Is the Reason Why Rappers Started a SoundCloud

Fetty Wap is taking credit for the popularity of SoundCloud rap.

As people clamored late last month to answer who belongs on rap’s Mount Rushmore of the 2010s, the conversation evolved to who would belong on the Soundcloud rap Rushmore.

RapTV asked followers who they think should hold the fourth spot for Soundcloud rap pantheon, alongside Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and XXXTentacion. As fans chimed in, Fetty Wap commented that the opening belongs to him.

“Soundcloud day was lit, 2015 I think I kick this shit off fr,” he wrote. He continued, “I’m really the Soundcloud goat .. y’all n***as trippin … maybe y’all forgot… ‘Trap Queen’ the reason n***as started a Soundcloud.”

“Trap Queen” came out in 2014 and was the debut single from Fetty’s debut, self-titled album. The New Jersey rapper previously cited his ex-girlfriend as the inspiration behind the song.

“She was a different kind of loyal,” he told Complex in 2015. “If you had to go jail, it was cool as long as you were going to jail together. I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody else like that. I first met her at her job, and the way that I introduced myself, she didn’t like it. I didn’t really do it in the most respectful way. I was like, “What do you want me to say? Do you want me to say ‘Hey, what’s up, hello’ to you? Does that sound better?” The next day I went back to her job, and she was my trap queen from then on. The song is a hood love story.”

The best rappers conversation began when RapCaviar posted its rendering of Rushmore, which featured Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, with the fourth slot left open for discussion. “Who takes the fourth spot on the Mount Rushmore of the 2010s?” the caption said. Fans suggested Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Big Sean, and more.

Would you agree with Fetty’s assessment? Did “Trap Queen” kick off SoundCloud rap?

