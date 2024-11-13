Release Date For Third Season Of ‘Harlem’ Announced

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Prime Video has set January 23 for the Season 3 premiere of Harlem and all your favorites are coming back: Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Quinn (Grace Byers), Camille (Meagan Good) and Tye (Jerrie Johnson). Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

From creator and writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it’s motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, the stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to choose themselves above all else. Season 3 picks up following the shocking cliffhanger from last season.

The core quad will be joined by newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean who will appear in recurring roles.

Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies’ hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Givens will portray Jacqueline, Eva’s no-nonsense mother. Bean will portray Given’s daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful, venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).