Regina Hall To Receive Honorary Degree From Fordham University

Fordham University announced that award-winning actress and alumna Regina Hall will deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2025 during the university’s graduation ceremony on May 17.

The Award-winning actress was given the honor “in recognition of her exceptional career and commitment to using her platform for good.” Hall will also be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts at the ceremony.

Fordham President Tania Tetlow expressed her excitement about Hall coming to the university in an official statement.

“Regina is an inspiring role model who will show our graduates what it looks like to live out our Jesuit values,” said Tetlow. “Her remarkable talent, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to justice make her the ideal speaker for our commencement ceremony. We’re thrilled to honor her.”

Tetlow also lauded Hall for her commitment to social justice. She has worked with several organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, Smiles for Speech, Solutions Project, and Just Like My Child.

After her mother was diagnosed with scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disorder in 2006, Hall became an advocate for scleroderma research. She now serves on the Board of Directors for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

“Regina’s dedication to advocacy embodies the principles we hold dear at Fordham,” said President Tetlow. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to campus.”

Hall has appeared in numerous hit films, including The Best Man, Love and Basketball, the Scary Movie franchise, Girls Trip, The Hate U Give, Master, and will be in the upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie, One Battle After Another.

In TV, she’s made appearances in Ally McBeal; Law & Order: Los Angeles; Black-ish; Insecure; Nine Perfect Strangers; and Black Monday, which she co-produced. In 2022 she appeared in Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, based on the popular Best Man film franchise.

