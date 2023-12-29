Real Life Soap Opera: ‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Another Man Impregnated Wife

Steve Burton and Sheree Burton were married for 23 years before he announced their separation.

Court documents obtained by Page Six Friday show the former couple settled their split earlier this month. Gustin previously requested the court terminate spousal support forever to both parties.

The former “General Hospital” star, 53, and Gustin, 45, will share joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Brooklyn and Jack.

They’re also parents to 20-year-old daughter Makena.

Burton announced in May 2022 that he and Gustin had split over her infidelity.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” his Instagram Story post began. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

He continued, “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The soap star, who was fired over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, had been married to the fitness pro since 1999.

Burton filed for divorce in July 2022, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, and listed March 1 as the date of separation.

The documents also revealed that the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement nor did they ever sign a postnuptial agreement.

Gustin, who disappeared from social media following the scandal, returned to Instagram in February 2023 with a message about how women should “raise each other up.”

“Words, but also actions that so many of you showed me this past year. THANK YOU,” she captioned the post.

Gustin since has revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her fifth child, who is due in February 2024.