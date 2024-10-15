‘Real Housewives’ Stars Crystal Kung Minkoff & Cynthia Bailey Set To Co-Host ‘Humble Brag’ Podcast For Envy Media

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Housewives unite!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Crystal Kung Minkoff and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey are set to co-host the podcast Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia starting Monday, October 21.

The new podcast is the latest show from Envy Media, the company that The Bachelor alum Nick Viall started in January 2024 following the success of The Viall Files.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Envy Media for our new podcast. Nick is one of the scrappiest, hardest-working people I’ve met, and his relentless drive for success mirrors my own,” Kung Minkoff said. “From the start, Nick made it clear that he understood Cynthia and I for who we are, and he’s passionate about building something authentic around our voices—without trying to fit us into a predefined mold or concept. That’s the kind of collaboration and partnership that truly excites us.”

Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia will take a deep dive into the world of reality TV, pop culture, and the celebrity sphere. Kung Minkoff and Bailey will share their perspective on the week’s hottest topics and give behind-the-scenes insight into reality TV. The duo will also have guests discussing topics from entertainment and lifestyle to health, wellness, parenting, and beyond.

“This has been one of the most memorable years in reality TV history, so it only feels fitting to finish the year by welcoming two of the most beloved television personalities into the Envy family,” Viall shared. “I’m so excited to share Humble Brag with the world and let Envy’s listeners get to experience first-hand how incredibly entertaining and thoughtful Crystal and Cynthia are.”

Earlier this year, Kung Minkoff exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons on the Bravo reality series. Bailey left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021 after 11 seasons on the show but has made guest appearances on the Bravo series since then — including a more prominent role on the show’s upcoming Season 16.

