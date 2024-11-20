‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Files for Divorce

BY: Walker Published 28 mins ago

Ashley Darby has been dragging out her divorce from Michael Darby, but no more.

Darby and her estranged husband, Michael, are finally moving forward with their divorce … TMZ has learned.

Online court records show … the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star filed to end her marriage — more than 2 years after separating from the businessman.

It sounds like the exes’ divorce will wrap up pretty neatly, Michael tells TMZ … they’ve already reached “an amicable and fair settlement” — further sharing that they had a prenup. He tells us … Ashley’s lawyers filed their agreed settlement with the court today … which includes their decision to share custody of their 2 children, sons Dean and Dylan.

Ashley’s pending divorce has been a hot-button topic on ‘RHOP’ for several seasons, with AD repeatedly saying on the show she planned to file the paperwork, but never following through with the promise — that is, until today.

However, Ashley hinted a big update on her divorce would be coming during her Nov. 17 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling Andy Cohen she’d elaborate on her news at the ‘RHOP’ reunion.

Ashley confirmed her break up from Michael back in April 2022 … explaining she and her husband of almost 8 years had decided to separate since they were in “very different stages in our lives.”

She concluded … “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys.”

The Bravo personality eventually moved out of her shared home with Michael, embarking on a short-lived relationship with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson.

She has maintained that she’s dating but hasn’t publicly debuted a new relationship since.

via: TMZ

