'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Filed for Legal Separation from Husband Michael Darby [Exclusive Details]

It looks like Ashley Darby has finally had enough.

We here at lovebscott.com can exclusively confirm that ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Ashley Darby has filed for legal separation from husband Michael Darby.

A source close to the couple tells lovebscott.com that Ashley filed for legal separation in Virginia as a precursor to divorce.

In the state of Virginia, it is required that you live apart from your spouse for at least a year before you can file for uncontested divorce.

Ashley and Michael’s relationship troubles (and Michael’s infidelities) have been well documented on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ and this upcoming season will document their separation.

The couple has two kids together, 2-year-old Dean and 1-year-old Dylan.

News of Ashley and Michael’s separation was first reported by Kempire.