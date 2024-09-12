'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 Trailer Has Arrived [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Grab your champagne flutes! ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 9 trailer has arrived.

With a few new ladies in the mix and a budding friendship between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, this looks to be the most refreshing season of RHOP yet!

Get into the official descriptions of what’s to expect from each of our Housewives.

The aftermath of the car accident and DUI charge is taking its toll on Karen Huger and her family. As she tries to pick up the pieces, the ladies want the 411, but getting the full story proves to be a challenge.

Gizelle Bryant is thriving as she focuses on dating and building out the newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. After an emotional roller-coaster year, she’s decided to mend some of her fractured relationships in the group, but the way she goes about it defies expectations.

Ashley Darby is not playing any more games as she forges full steam ahead to get a divorce. She’s throwing herself into the dating pool while balancing single motherhood, co-ownership of GNA and having lots of fun along the way.

Although Wendy Osefo is retiring her professor hat, she’s still Dr. Osefo in these Potomac streets, and she’s heading to the White House. As she prepares to enter the 40 club, Wendy is letting loose like never before and living her best life.

Mia Thornton‘s life is what you’d call complicated. She’s in the process of getting a divorce from Gordon while her relationship with her new man, radio personality Inc, is hotter than ever. If that wasn’t enough, the ladies are questioning some of her actions, making it hard for her to know whom to trust in the group.

Stacey Rusch has entered the Potomac chat and she’s causing lots of chatter. She’s a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is divorcing her husband. As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.

Keiarna Stewart is trying to put the past behind her, but some wounds take longer to heal than others. While Keiarna works on building her relationship with the women, her plate is full. She’s running her business and launching a new skin care line. At the same time, she’s moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met.

Get into the trailer below!

Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.