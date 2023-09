Get ready, love muffins!

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 trailer has arrived — and it’s dramatic.

All your faves have returned — Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashely Darby, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

As previously reported, joining the ladies as a new housewife this season is newcomer Nneka Ihim.

Get into the trailer below!

Season 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ premieres Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.