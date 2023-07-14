'Real Housewives of Potomac' Ladies Get Into Nasty Brawl at Cast Event [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ has yet another physical altercation to answer for — but this time it all went down between friends of the cast, not actual cast members.

The fight took place between Wendy Osefo’s friend Keiana Stewart, and Ashley Darby’s friend Deborah Williams at Zebbie’s Garden in D.C. The ladies were celebrating the launch of Ashley and Gizelle Bryant’s new activewear line.

via TV Deets:

“Deborah and Candiace had been talking s–t about each other all night,” a source close to production on The Real Housewives of Potomac tells TV Deets EXCLUSIVELY. “Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved.”

(As RHOP fans are well aware, Deborah appeared in a scene with Ashley during Season 7 where she accused Chris of flirting with and making a pass at her, which he has repeatedly denied.)

Keiana—who is joining RHOP Season 8 as a friend to Wendy Osefo—was the one to throw the first punch but it was Deborah who may end up with the last laugh, according to our sources. “Deborah ate Keiana up,” reveals a Potomac insider, explaining that Keiana’s getting involved only made things worse. “Deborah definitely won.”

According to our insiders, Deborah is not set to appear as an official cast member on the new season of the show and was only in attendance due to the event being for Ashley’s new business. The brawl wasn’t the only notable moment from the night, however, as another insider reveals Candiace also exchanged words with Mia Thornton.

You can see video of the brawl below — the girls were fightING. It’s said the cameras weren’t rolling at the time of the altercation, so this is likely the only footage you’ll see.

TMZ has obtained video of the fight. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/QCVlDian05 — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 14, 2023