'The Real Housewives of New York City' Will NOT Have a Reunion for Season 13, Bravo Confirms

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ fans, we have some disappointing news.

Bravo has confirmed that the show will NOT have a Season 13 reunion due to “scheduling challenges.”

A Bravo spokesperson tells lovebscott.com:

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season. It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The reunion cancelation comes at the end of a tense season in which newcomer Eboni K. Williams gave the RHONY ladies many “teachable moments.”

The current cast includes Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.