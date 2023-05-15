‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 14 Trailer Drops [Video]

The new stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are coming in hot.

via: Deadline

Bravo has dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 giving viewers a sneak peek into the drama that starts Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

The reboot of the reality series stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

“What I love about New York is that you can be anyone,” the housewives say in the trailer. “We are loud, proud and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take no for an answer.”

De Silva then adds, “I mean we’re a**holes… I’m kidding we’re actually great.”

In the preview, Lyons tells her co-stars that the New York Post outed her as Lichy calls her husband during a confessional to tell him she had sex in the Senator’s office not knowing the kids were in the car and listening to what she just said.

RHONY Season 14 follows a new group of women in the Big Apple. For those missing the “legacy” housewives, Peacock announced they will be part of the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5.