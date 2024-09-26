Read the Indictment: Eric Adams Charged with Bribery and Fraud

BY: Denver Sean Published 4 hours ago

Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, making him the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal prosecution.

He has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing regarding a series of probes surrounding his administration.

Adams is facing federal charges of bribery, fraud and soliciting a political contribution from a foreign national, according to an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday

He says the charges are based on lies and that he won’t resign.

via NPR:

For nearly a decade of Adams’ political career — first as a borough president and then as mayor, the indictment alleges — he “sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish [government] official seeking to gain influence over him.”

“By smuggling their contributions to ADAMS through U.S.-based straw donors, ADAMS’s overseas contributors defeated federal laws that serve to prevent foreign influence on U.S. elections,” the indictment alleges.

Adams is accused of using New York City’s public matching-funds system to compound his gains, with the indictment alleging that because of bogus claims, Adams’ “2021 mayoral campaign received more than $10,000,000 in public funds.”

The federal charges represent an emphatic turnabout in the career of Adams, a former NYPD officer and state senator who went on to become Brooklyn’s borough president before winning the mayoral race in 2021.

The grand jury indictment accuses Adams of accepting numerous high-end travel perks, alleging that a senior official in Turkey’s diplomatic establishment who facilitated straw donations to Adams also arranged for the mayor and others to fly for free or at discounted rates on Turkey’s national airline.

Their destinations ranged from France, China, Sri Lanka, and India to Hungary and Turkey, the document states. On those trips, the indictment alleges, Adams and his party would “receive, among other things, free rooms at opulent hotels, free meals at high-end restaurants, and free luxurious entertainment while in Turkey.”

In return, the indictment says, Adams granted the Turkish official’s request in September 2021 that he put pressure on the New York City Fire Department to ensure Turkey’s new consular building, a 36-story skyscraper, would open in time for a visit by Turkey’s president — despite not undergoing a fire inspection.

“At the time, the building would have failed an FDNY inspection,” the indictment states, adding that a fire official was told he would lose his job if he didn’t agree to allow the building to open.

Under New York City’s order of succession, the next person in line to become mayor would be the city’s public advocate, Jumaane D. Williams, 48, a former city council member who represented a Brooklyn district. Next after Williams would be the city’s comptroller, Brad Lander, a progressive Democrat who said in July he would challenge Adams in the 2025 election.

When Adams was asked directly on Wednesday whether he would resign, he was unfazed: “I’m stepping up, not stepping down. I have a city to run.”

It’s not certain how much warning the mayor might have had about being indicted. In that same news conference on Wednesday, he said, “I’m excited about what the future and what tomorrow holds for us.”

Adams’ administration has seen three high-profile resignations in recent days:

NYPD Commissioner Eric Caban resigned a week after federal authoritiesseized his cellphone during an investigation.

Lisa Zornberg, the chief counsel and legal advisor to the mayor, resigned days later.

Kristen Kaufman, the deputy commissioner of public private partnerships and economic development, also stepped down.

You can read the full indictment here.