Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

BY: Walker

Published 57 mins ago

Ray J had fans worried after posting and deleting an alarming Instagram rant on Thursday night (Dec. 5).

In the since-deleted clip, the entertainer expressed frustration and threatened to expose people who have wronged him. “These n**s wanna play with me?” he said. “Yo, you fcked with the wrong person. I’m going live in 30 minutes and I’m naming all the names that f*cked me over out here.” Speaking from outside the country, Ray J also warned that those around him would “pay the f*cking price.”

Fans are now speculating about the cause of his outburst and his threats to expose those he claims have wronged him. Some believe he may be facing mental health challenges, while others suspect alleged substance use. Many are urging his sister Brandy to intervene and provide support during this concerning time.

This isn’t the first time Ray J has caused concern. Just last month, he claimed to have survived an attempt on his life, adamantly refusing to apologize for anything. “N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you,” he said. The identity of the alleged assailant remains unknown.

Most recently, Ray J shared a video showing his car window had been smashed, hinting that he knew who was behind it. “That’s what it’s come to,” he said, showing the damage. “For what I’m tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay… Alright.” Fans remain concerned, hoping he can find peace amidst the turmoil.

via: Hot97

