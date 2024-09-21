Ray J Says Diddy Arrest Has ‘Shaken This Industry Up,' Calls for 'Unity' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Ray J is speaking out following Diddy’s arrest and is calling for ‘unity’ within the music industry.

The R&B artist, actor and reality television personality joined NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo and echoed the resounding shock that has been felt by industry artists and executives, particularly those who’ve attended Diddy-hosted parties.

“It’s a different time in this game,” Ray J said around the 40-second mark of the video below. “And when you look at our mentors and the people that kind of shape this culture, it’s important to acknowledge the mistakes they’ve made. And we have to hold everyone accountable for what they’ve done, but I don’t think this is a time to tear anybody down.”

Ray J said it’s now time for the industry to “learn from their mistakes” and “create a roadmap for the future of the industry together.”

“With all the allegations and everything that’s been going on, it’s definitely shaken this industry up. So the importance of unity right now is the key to a positive future.”

When questioned about why no one has spoken out until now, Ray J said that “a lot of people are in shock” and dealing with the news “in their own way.” He continued to urge unity instead of “point fingers.”

“Diddy’s been an icon for decades. We’ve all listened to his music. We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” he said. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

The “One Wish” artist then denied that he was aware of any gossip about Diddy’s alleged sex parties, which were referred to as “Freak Offs” in official court documents. Victims involved in the occasions were allegedly forced to participate in the sexual activities for days on end, given IV fluids to recover and threatened with blackmail to remain compliant.

“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed,” he explained. “And a lot of people in the industry can can agree with me on that sense.”

Ray J continued, “To see where we are now, I think everybody is still trying to digest it and still trying to understand it. And even though they’re still allegations and it’s not anything that’s factual yet, it’s hurtful and it’s confusing to a lot of people.”

He concluded, “We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now.”

Unity? We don’t think so.