Home > NEWS

Ray J Details Altercation With Diddy’s Sons On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Ray J has addressed reports of him allegedly being confronted at a club by Diddy’s sons.

Ray hopped on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live to explain the altercation.

Sparks flew immediately as the two artists attempted to have a conversation about the incident. Minaj began the live with a warning to Ray J.

Advertisement

“Before you finish their sentence, I will block you. Okay? When I ask a question it’s to be answered. This is a court, sir,” Minaj said.”You’ve been trying to get my attention now you got it. Were you fighting in the club, yes or no?

Ray J then attempted to explain what really happened in the night in question.

“No. We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J explained. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

Advertisement

“Even though I was talking sh*t and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate,” Ray J continued. “What’s dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes.”

After conversing for several more minutes, Ray J began to sing “One Wish” and Nicki abruptly ended the live.

via: Hot97

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Young Thug Coming Home, Has 15 Years of Probation to Serve

By: Walker
NEWS

Rapper Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal in Georgia RICO Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Last Name

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Prosecutors Deny Leaking Cassie Video – And Say He’s Trying to Hide ‘Damning’ Evidence

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Admits Lying to Gayle King, Had Sex With Tory Lanez [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Asks Republicans to Watch This Video Begging Them Not to Vote for Donald Trump

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

The Biggest Revelations from Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary In Her Words

By: Walker
Autumn date night ideas for couples
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Cuffing Season Is Here! 7 Autumn Date Night Ideas for Couples

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Reveal December Release Date for New Album ‘Missionary’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Killing Infant Daughter Tells Judge He Thought He Was ‘Doing Something Good’

By: Walker