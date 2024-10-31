Ray J Details Altercation With Diddy’s Sons On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live [Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Ray J has addressed reports of him allegedly being confronted at a club by Diddy’s sons.

Ray hopped on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live to explain the altercation.

Sparks flew immediately as the two artists attempted to have a conversation about the incident. Minaj began the live with a warning to Ray J.

“Before you finish their sentence, I will block you. Okay? When I ask a question it’s to be answered. This is a court, sir,” Minaj said.”You’ve been trying to get my attention now you got it. Were you fighting in the club, yes or no?

Ray J then attempted to explain what really happened in the night in question.

“No. We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J explained. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

“Even though I was talking sh*t and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate,” Ray J continued. “What’s dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes.”

After conversing for several more minutes, Ray J began to sing “One Wish” and Nicki abruptly ended the live.

