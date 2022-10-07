Ray J Concerns Fans with Posts About Suicidal Thoughts, Jumping off a Ledge, Brandy Shares Support [Photo+ Video]

Ray J uploaded a string of alarming Instagram posts expressing suicidal thoughts while on a ledge Thursday night.

via: Page Six

Fans expressed their concern for Ray J after he posted and deleted videos of himself seemingly contemplating taking his own life.

In one video, the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” alum, 41, appeared to be sitting on some kind of elevated surface while he zoomed in on a bright orange full moon.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the since-deleted video on Thursday night.

Another video showed the singer sitting on a ledge with his feet dangling off while he panned to the ground below and the ledge surrounding him.

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” he captioned the video, which he also deleted, on Thursday night.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., additionally took to his Instagram Stories to post similar videos and photos of the nighttime setting.

He captioned one video of the moon “IF I DIE TONIGHT,” while adding in another video of the ground below him, “trying to figure it out – maybe this life was a illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”

A source close to Ray J told Page Six that he’s “fine” and “everything is OK.” The source added that the videos were taken “on vacation with Princess Love,” his on-again, off-again wife.

“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” the insider concluded.

A rep for Ray J didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Although he deleted the videos before Friday morning, fans still expressed their concern over the television personality.

“Sending prayers of strength to Ray J & I hope he has people in his corner showering him with love and support,” one fan tweeted on Friday.

“Prayers up for Ray J the world still need you,” another fan wrote.

“Damn I hope Ray J gets him some counseling so he can sort through those issues,” someone else chimed in.

“@RayJ bro remember #youurafighternotaquitter so keep fighting don’t let the media win let them know who @RayJ truly is,” another fan tweeted.

Prior to Ray J’s most recent posts, the singer kept his Instagram page centered around his two children — daughter Melody Love, 4, and son Epik Ray, 2 — whom he shares with Princess Love.

The “Turnin’ Me On” singer has had a challenging last few months. In May, Ray J accused Kris Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian of partnering with him to release the couple’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

The Kardashians kept quiet on the accusations for months until Jenner denied the claims in a lie detector segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in September.

Ray J then fired back and alleged that they actually filmed three sex tapes and that he and Kardashian both received $400,000 in the original sex tape contract.