Raven-Symoné Says She and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Want 4 Kids and Hope to Each Carry a Child

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday are already planning to expand their family.

via People:

The Raven’s Home actress, 35, and Pearman-Maday recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about their future parenting plans, revealing that they hope to have a “big family” someday.

“I want four kids. I want a big family,” Symoné shared. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun.”

The star admitted that despite being “in the industry,” she doesn’t love to be the center of attention.

“But if we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house,” she said.

“And we share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn’t really grow up with,” Pearman-Maday continued.

Symoné and her wife, who secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last June, also discussed how they plan to start their family.

“They don’t all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don’t think they should,” the actress said, as her wife shared that she and Symoné both hope to each carry a child.

The couple, who started their own YouTube channel together, 8 PM, said while they’re excited to have kids, they do plan on waiting a few more years.

“We have to really sit down,” Pearman-Maday said. “I think we’ve been so distracted over the last year let’s say, between getting married and moving, starting this work together that that conversation hasn’t been on the front line.”

“As Raven says, we’re not getting any younger,” she continued. “And freezing your eggs so you just know that they’re there and they’re safe is a wonderful thing. And I think that’s something that we will probably do.”

Last June, the actress surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she married Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she captioned the post. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Symoné later told PEOPLE she decided to share the moment because it was “one of the biggest and happiest of my life.”

“Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership,” she said at the time.

Raven got off ‘The View’, got back with Disney, got a wife, and has continued to thrive and mind her business — and we love that for her!