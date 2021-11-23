Rare Tupac Shakur Photos Up For Auction As 'Super NFTs'

A rare collection of Tupac Shakur photographs are being released as an NFT (non-fungible token).

via: AceShowbiz

According to Rolling Stone, the non-fungible token sale contains previously unpublished images taken during a release party for his debut album “2Pacalypse Now” in 1992.

The sale is helmed by hip-hop journalist/photographer Lawrence ‘Loupy D’ Dotson on the Open Sea platform, where fans can bid on 18 black-and-white pictures of the music icon.

Of the images, 17 are shots of Shakur, while the 18th edition is listed as a “Super NFT” collage comprising all 17 shots.

A framed print signed by Dotson will accompany each NFT, with part of the proceeds going towards planting trees in Shakur’s hometown. It’s yet to be confirmed whether this will be carried out in his birth town of New York, Oakland where was raised, or Los Angeles where the star found fame.

“I bought a disposable, black and white 35mm camera from the Thriftys on the corner of La Brea and Rodeo,” Dotson said. “Later that night I got to Glam Slam, Prince’s old club on Boylston Street downtown. I couldn’t wait to see this brotha perform.”

“I loved the energy he put out on stage as a backup dancer for Digital Underground; the same with his performance in the video when he dropped the verse on Same Song.”

“I knew that he was going to give it up that night for his debut release party,” he added, reported NME. “Surprisingly, there weren’t many people at the show: mostly industry execs and a few heads from the underground community.”

Now, he wants to “create a travelling exhibit of the collection” and showcase the images worldwide, adding, “(W)hen you look at these photos you can see it in (Shakur’s) eyes: the determination, the passion, the swagger, the shine.”

“These photos show a side of the man not many people got to see. This ‘Pac wasn’t covered in jewels and Versace; this ‘Pac was humble and hungry. He knew what he going for on stage that night, and that was to become the legend that he is.”

The NFT sale ends next Tuesday (November 30) at 5am GMT. You can find more information here.