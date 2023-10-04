Rapper Krayzie Bone Says He ‘Fought for Life’ for '9 Days Straight' During Hospitalization [Photo]

Cleveland rap institution Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of the most original, influential rap groups of all time, and 50-year-old Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, has always been their steadiest and most productive member.

via: People

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony star, 50, — who was reportedly hospitalized in late September after coughing up blood and suffering a bleeding artery in his lung — shared a post on Instagram Tuesday where he opened up about his recent health complications.

“Just fought for life. Literally for 9 days straight,” Krayzie Bone — born Anthony Henderson — wrote in the post’s caption. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me.”

The caption, which accompanied a photo of the rapper in a hospital gown sitting next to a hospital bed, went on to thank supporters for their well wishes.

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!,” he said, adding, “Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them. – KB.”