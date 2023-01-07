Rapper Fetty Wap’s Sentencing in Drug Trafficking Case Will Have To Wait

Despite having one of the most viral songs on social media in 2022, “Sweet Yamz,” rapper Fetty Wap will still have to face the music in 2023.

via: Hot97

His sentencing was initially supposed to happen this month on the 18th, but it got pushed back until March 9. Fetty pleaded guilty in August for his role in the multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring. He was facing life, but now he’s facing five years.

The “Trap Queen” rapper is charged with conspiring to bring over 100 kilos of harsh drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to to sell in New Jersey and Long Island. According to a report, he ran a lucrative operation, sold drugs from June 2019 to June 2020 and they have proof.

Last year, on October 28, Fetty was arrested at Rolling Loud New York before getting the chance to perform. The Source points out that during the arrest, the FBI recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

He’s currently in federal custody after his bond was revoked last year for allegedly violating the terms of his bail. Fetty reportedly threatened to kill someone over FaceTime while showing a gun. Court documents show the government obtained a 2021 video recording of a FaceTime call, and Fetty threatened an unnamed individual on December 11. Fetty pointed the gun at the individual and said, “Imma kill you and everybody you with.”

In a December 2021 post, Fetty seems to be in good spirits, despite the legal situation. In the caption, he wrote, “Head up like a nose bleed Mr. New Jersey,” and shared a jail photo. Take a look: