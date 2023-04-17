Rapper E-40 Blames 'Racial Bias' After Getting Ejected From NBA Game

Bay Area rapper E-40 was ejected from the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night (April 15), and he is alleging that he was removed due to racial bias.

After claiming that he got kicked out of his seat during a playoff game between The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, the “U and Dat” rapper spilled what had actually happened.

In a released statement, the 55-year-old explained what took place on Saturday, April 15. “Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent,” he declared.

“Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault,” the Bay Area hip-hop star went on to say.

In response to E-40’s claim, The Sacramento Kings announced that they are looking into the events leading up to the ejection. “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.

On the incident itself, an anonymous source spilled to the Associated Press that E-40 stood and obstructed the view of the audience behind him. The source revealed that the rapper was given a warning following numerous complaints, but he refused to comply. As a result, security guards for the Warriors and Kings had to take him out from his seat.

Contrary to the source’s story, another source stated that E-40 never received a warning about “excessive standing” from the security. The rapper himself is known to be a prominent fan of the Golden State Warriors and a part of the delegation which attended the White House earlier in the 2023 game season.

On how E-40 was perceived by the Golden State Warriors team, one of the Warriors guard Klay Thompson said, “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it’s resolved.”