Rapper Chris King Fatally Shot in Nashville, Mourned by Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly & More | lovebscott.com

He was a rapper from California with connections to big names like Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly.

Chris King was fatally shot in Nashville early Saturday morning. He was 32 years old.

According to Nashville homicide detectives, King (real name: Christopher Cheeks) was with friends at 2:30 a.m. CT when three suspects attempted to rob the group. Both King and his 29-year-old friend were struck by gunfire. After running in separate directions, the 29-year-old victim was located and treated, while King was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt hospital.

On social media, there was an outpouring of love for the late rapper, who was born in Fontana, Calif. King briefly lived with Bieber, who took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to write, “Love you bro,” with a broken-heart emoji over a photo of the pair hugging. “This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother.”

On Saturday, Redd — described as King’s best friend — posted a carousel of photos of the late rapper along with the caption “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!” He posted a longer tribute to Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin! I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking.” In the caption, Redd credited King with introducing him to 10K Projects CEO Elliot Grainge as well as Create Music Group founding partner Milo Stokes. “He had the best energy always. He had so many friends and it shows. I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.”

Machine Gun Kelly responded in Redd’s comments, writing, “chris was rare.”

Keke Palmer also shared a tribute to King on Instagram, posting a photo of the two talking on Facetime. “Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began,” she wrote. “iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

On April 8, King released his final music, a song called “Seeing Double Seeing Double.” The rapper was in Tennessee to perform Friday night at the Nashville Cannafest.

