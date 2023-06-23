Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead'

Not long after Drew Sidora spoke out on her divorce from husband Ralph Pittman, Ralph came out with a statement of his own.

In his statement, Ralph says he loves Drew — but he’s looking forward to ‘brighter days.’

“I love my wife with all my heart. It is no secret that marriage is a challenging journey, one that is not for the faint of heart,” he says. “My family means the world to me and I’ve dedicated myself to providing support, encouragement and acting as a pillar of strength for my wife and children.”

“Although we know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce, I’m taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself,” he continues. “I stand by my response to the petition however I sincerely apologize for my part in the deterioration of our relationship. As seasons change, I’m hopeful and optimistic for brighter days ahead.”

We’re not sure what Ralph is going to miss most — his marriage or the perks that came from being on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’