Home > NEWS

Radio Show Host Wanda Smith Has Reportedly Died

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Atlanta radio personality and comedian Wanda Smith has reportedly died.

Comedian Loni Love announced her death on X.

I am sad to hear about the passing of comedian and radio host Wanda Smith.. She was a staple in the Atlanta area and we came up in comedy together. She was the ultimate entertainer. Rest now Sis. Condolences to The Smith Family.

Advertisement

ATLANTA — Atlanta radio personality and comedian Wanda Smith has died.

Smith was a radio personality on V-103 and hosted the show Frank and Wanda in the Morning, with Frank Ski.

Smith and Ski were cohosts from 1998 to 2012. She spent four years with Ryan Cameron from 2014 through early 2018. She then joined Ski again for another stint at the radio station.

Advertisement

In 2017, Smith underwent surgery to have an abscess removed from one of her ovaries. She was on her way to Mississippi when she started having pain.

Smith also started the organization Girls Stand Together, Inc. which “empowers young girls to be amazing young women and is currently in its incubation and the greatness doesn’t stop there.”

She appeared in films like “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” and “The Drone That Saved Christmas.”

We send our condolences to her family and friends.

Advertisement

via: WSBTV.com

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Say What Now? Washington State Woman Calls 911 After Being Harassed By Up to 100 Raccoons

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Lizzo Reveals Major Lifestyle Change And What She Eats In A Day

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tia Mowry Gives Another Update on Relationship with Twin Sister Tamera After Recent Comments

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Studio

By: Walker
NEWS

Christian Siriano Says it’s ‘Frustrating’ That ‘Housewives’ Don’t Pay for His Clothes: ‘We’re Not An Endless Closet’

By: Walker
NEWS

Summer Walker Finally Announces Her New Album Title, ‘Finally Over It,’ And Teases A New Single Coming Soon

By: Walker
NEWS

Dr. Dre’s Former Psychiatrist Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Nick Cannon Shocks As He Admits Going to Diddy Parties at 16 Years-Old [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Kayla Nicole Tells ‘Crazy’ Story About Dressing Up as an Ex’s New GF, Teyana Taylor Responds [Photos + Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Donald Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy Dirty,’ Gets Backup from Kimmel [Video]

By: LBS STAFF