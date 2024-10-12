Radio Show Host Wanda Smith Has Reportedly Died

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Atlanta radio personality and comedian Wanda Smith has reportedly died.

Comedian Loni Love announced her death on X.

I am sad to hear about the passing of comedian and radio host Wanda Smith.. She was a staple in the Atlanta area and we came up in comedy together. She was the ultimate entertainer. Rest now Sis. Condolences to The Smith Family.

Smith was a radio personality on V-103 and hosted the show Frank and Wanda in the Morning, with Frank Ski.

Smith and Ski were cohosts from 1998 to 2012. She spent four years with Ryan Cameron from 2014 through early 2018. She then joined Ski again for another stint at the radio station.

In 2017, Smith underwent surgery to have an abscess removed from one of her ovaries. She was on her way to Mississippi when she started having pain.

Smith also started the organization Girls Stand Together, Inc. which “empowers young girls to be amazing young women and is currently in its incubation and the greatness doesn’t stop there.”

She appeared in films like “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” and “The Drone That Saved Christmas.”

We send our condolences to her family and friends.

