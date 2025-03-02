Home > NEWS

Rachel Zoe Encourages Parents to Give Kids ‘Hard No’ to E-Bikes After Son, 14, Hospitalized

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman’s eldest son, Skyler, was hospitalized after suffering a “badly lacerated kidney” in an e-bike accident.

On Saturday, March 1, the celebrity stylist and designer, 53, revealed on her Instagram Stories that her eldest son — 14-year-old Skyler — was left with a “badly lacerated kidney, a ton of pain and a shattered mom” after an accident involving an electronic bicycle.

Zoe shared a photo of her teen son sitting in a hospital bed and staring at a phone after they had spent “9 hours” in the emergency room. She used the moment to urge other parents to steer clear of e-bikes.

“For any parent deciding if they should get a f—ing E-BIKE for their child DO NOT,” she wrote over the photo. “I DID NOT and I am a hard no but Sky was on one and been in ER for 9 hours… whoever is being begged by a child to get one HARD NO.”

While it is unclear exactly how Skyler wound up in the hospital from riding an e-bike, his mom shared a follow-up Instagram Stories post reiterating her stance. Alongside the clip, Zoe wrote that her son was “unable to laugh or sneeze” after the apparent biking accident.

“100 tests later we are still here and I know how much worse this could have been,” she wrote. “BUT to all the parents about to cave on the E-BIKE do not. Sky will not be on one for as long as I have a say in his life. HARD NO.”

“Also thank you to the best doctors and nurses that do this miracle work 24:7,” Zoe added. “You are the heroes.”

Skyler’s e-bike accident comes more than four years after he fell 40 feet from a ski lift in December 2020. At the time, Zoe wrote shortly after that the then-9-year-old was “doing great,” calling him “the bravest boy I’ve ever known,” while also adding that the situation should “remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.”

The stylist shares Skyler and his younger brother Kaius, 11, with her estranged husband Rodger Berman.

Back in September, Zoe and Berman announced their decision to end their marriage after 26 years in a joint statement, writing that they were “incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together” and are “committed to co-parent our boys.”

Speaking with PEOPLE while attending the Goldie Hawn Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration of MindUP weeks later, Zoe explained that she was “just working hard, mom-ing hard and going out and being with people I love who just make me feel really good.”

“I feel very grateful, truthfully, and my kids are incredible. So what more — you know? I love my job. I love my kids,” she said.

via: People

