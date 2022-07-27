R. Kelly’s Sister Says He Is the Only Victim Regarding His Alleged Sex Crimes [Video]

R Kelly’s sisters have said that racism played a role in their brother being sentenced to 30 years in prison, after he was found guilty of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for decades.

via: XXL

In an interview with the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (July 27), R. Kelly’s three sisters sat down with the show’s North America correspondent Noel Phillips to hear their side of the story in regards to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case. When speaking on the fact that R. Kelly was recently hit with a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty on the aforementioned charges, the three women each came to Kelly’s defense.

With Lisa Kelly doing most of the talking, Phillips asked if the sisters could “acknowledge” the Chicago crooner’s victims.

“I’m not going to acknowledge something I don’t have proof of,” replied Lisa Kelly at the 3:38-mark in the video below. “If there’s a victim, I will acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court, and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read, the only victim I’ve seen that’s been stolen from, lied on, is Robert.”

From there, the GMB interviewer pressed Kelly’s sister about her statements.

Phillips asked: “How can you sit here and say R. Kelly was the victim? A lot of people will be confused.”

“I just told you,” Lisa Kelly continued. “I don’t care about ‘what a lot of people.’ I can only go by what I see, what I know, what I’ve experienced.”

R. Kelly’s sisters’ opinions on his current situation come just about two weeks after reports surfaced that Kelly is engaged to be married to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage. Prior to Kelly’s sentencing on June 29th, a letter written by Savage announcing the engagement was sent to Judge Anne Donnelly, the judge who presided over Kelly’s case in Brooklyn, N.Y. and sentenced him to 30 years behind bars, in hopes that it would potentially lead to Kelly serving less prison time.

Watch the full Good Morning Britain interview with R. Kelly’s sisters below.