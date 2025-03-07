R. Kelly Sings Two Fan-Favorite Hits Over The Phone From Prison On Podcast

BY: Walker Published 38 seconds ago

R. Kelly may be behind bars … but he proved his vocal cords are as free as ever during a rare podcast interview when he serenaded the audience by singing two snippets of his songs.

The 58-year-old Chicago crooner was featured on the March 2 episode of the Inmate Tea With A&P podcast, where he claims he was told to call in to “sing happy birthday to somebody.” His first song, however, was a quick rendition of his 1998 track, “When A Woman’s Fed Up.” The show’s producer then jokingly sings the intro to Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind” before telling Kelly to “finish it off, man, I can’t do it like you!”

Advertisement

“I appreciate the love, man,” Kelly replied. “I appreciate you for knowing the words.”

The artist was then asked if he’s “able to continue singing in there and doing what you do best,” to which he replied, “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable. That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out…I’m using patience as a tactic right now”

Kelly then opened up about the food he’s been eating while incarcerated, revealing that it isn’t all bad, as many assume of prison meals. He then emphasized how having an optimistic outlook has helped him deal with his current environment.

After thanking the podcast for their support, Kelly was asked if he could sing one more ditty for the crew, with him obliging with an abbreviated version of “Step In The Name Of Love.”

Advertisement

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty in New York City on nine counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges in July of 2022. Just two months later, he was found guilty on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in Chicago, resulting in a separate 20-year sentence.

via: Vibe