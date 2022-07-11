R. Kelly Reportedly Engaged to Alleged Sex Victim Joycelyn Savage Prior to Sentencing

This month, singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges and still has more charges pending. The parents of his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, released a statement hoping the harsh sentencing meant their estranged daughter would return home.

via: AceShowbiz

Joycelyn sent a letter to a judge asking for leniency prior to his sentencing in which she detailed her relationship with the disgraced musician.

In the letter obtained by AllHipHop, Joycelyn noted that she is R. Kelly’s fiancee. “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she told the judge.

Calling the 55-year-old by his real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, Joycelyn claimed, “My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

The 26-year-old continued, “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” Gushing over the convicted sex offender, she penned, “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

“Robert’s an all-around incredible person,” she added. Citing his love and passion for music, she described him as “positive, outgoing, and very generous.” She continued, “The things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue. It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert.”

“Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself,” Joycelyn further argued. Toward the end of her letter, she stated, “He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

R. Kelly was eventually sentenced to 30 years in jail on June 29 for masterminding a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children. He was then placed under suicide watch, a decision which was slammed by his legal team as they claimed that R. Kelly is not suicidal. He was removed from suicide watch on Tuesday, July 5.