R. Kelly Accused of Grooming/Sexually Abusing a 17 Year Old Boy [Photo]

On the eighth day of Mr. Kelly’s trial, a man and woman both testified that they were underage when they met the singer; the woman, now 44, described being raped.

via: Hot97

As reported in the Jasmine Brand, the alleged victim took the stand. He’s referred to as “Louis,” and is the first male to accuse R. Kelly of sexual abuse.

Louis claims he met R. Kelly in 2006 while working at a McDonald’s when he was 17 years old. He claims this is when the grooming began. The article points out, “according to Louis, R. Kelly slipped him his phone number one night at a Chicago McDonald’s. Later, the teen attended a party at R. Kelly‘s home with his parents, though he was urged to go alone afterward. ‘Louis’ then alleged he once met with the singer at his home, and they hung out in the garage, where R. Kelly had a boxing ring and gym.”

Louis claims the disgraced singer asked him what he was willing to do for music. Then he claims he allegedly performed oral sex on R. Kelly. The article also says R. Kelly snapped his fingers, and a woman appeared from underneath a boxing ring, and she performed sexual acts on the boy.

If convicted, R. Kelly faces between 10 years and life in prison.