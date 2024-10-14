BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 11 hours ago

Unfortunately, homophobia lies within the jobs we work, the places we stay, the care we need, and the overall lives we build. Sadly, even the conversation of LGBTQIA+ individuals growing families is still a socially unconventional concept that’s highly frowned upon. This is why queer parenting insights and resources are important to have.

From overbearing laws to backlash from the general public, a lot has been working against the rainbow community for decades. Due to these adversities, the dreams of family expansion for sexual minorities are often lost in the judgment of society. However, despite the discriminative challenges and anti-motivated policies, it’s vital to remember that every child deserves a happy home — regardless of how that may look to others.

Through modern-day science and technology, healthcare providers have been able to fulfill the wishes of many queer folks with no limits on the possibilities of baby-making. Whether that means grabbing a donor for a lesbian woman who desires to carry, landing a surrogate for potential gay dads, or entering the adoption process, parenthood is available in many forms today.

Homosexuality has long been viewed as an influential risk among others’ identities. As if “praying the gay away” wasn’t enough, the stigma that one’s personal preference can directly impact the future lifestyle choices of “impressionable” children is another theory rooted in homophobia.

Advertisement

5 Queer Parenting Insights and Resources That Will Help Those Who May Feel Alone

With the right avenues, LGBTQIA+ parents can break the stereotypes and quiet the noise of the outside world’s opinions. Like heterosexual nurturers, same-gender-loving people can (also) be successful at raising kids. From mental health support groups to other therapeutic outlets, there are numerous methods to aid those who are guiding the youth during their journey.

1. Family Equality

Family Equality is a national nonprofit organization specializing in advancing LGBTQIA+ families (soon-to-be or current). By advocating for policy changes, cultivating safe spaces, and rallying freedom beyond the barriers of developmental obstacles, this initiative is steadfast in ensuring that no parent or child goes unnoticed. The group was originally named Gay Fathers Coalition and formed in 1979 by a collective of gay fathers. Their rebrand would come in 1986, with the inclusion of lesbian mothers.

Advertisement

2. PSI Queer & Trans Parent Support Group

Postpartum Support International (PSI) is a movement raising awareness about postpartum depression, a severe mental health condition that can arise after childbirth. Aside from its educational sectors, prevention tools, and promotion of treatment of the psychological diagnosis, the leaders have administered their free (and seemingly virtual) Queer & Trans Parent Support Group for LGBTQIA+ within all stages of parenthood (expecting, adopting, etc.). Jane Honikman founded PSI in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1987. Today, Portland, Oregon, is home to their headquarters with volunteers in nearly 40 countries.

3. Trans Fertility Co.

Trans Fertility Co. is an educational hub for all things transgender fertility. With its extensive research library, training services, and helpful article catalog, the digital association offers members the 411 on gestational parenting for everyone on the transgender spectrum. Trans Fertility Co., a project of Collaborate Consulting, was created by fertility educator Trystan Reese, a transgender man who went viral after sharing his pregnancy with the world.

Advertisement

4. Gays With Kids

Gays With Kids is an online network for queer fathers and fathers-to-be. Deemed the “largest online resource for gay dads,” the community strives to serve members through philanthropy work in favor of LGBTQIA+-led families. Gays With Kids commenced in 2014 and has become a global force dedicated to the cause. From surrogacy and adoption courses to webinars and fundraisers, they’ve broken the mold and built a top alliance that’s respected among many.

5. National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network

National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network is a healing justice organization that focuses on the social/health liberation of queer BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) individuals. Their website features their raved-about Mental Health Practitioner Directory, where visitors can instantly explore over 300 professionals and get the help they need. National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network was officially launched in 2016 by Erica Woodland.

Advertisement

Did you find these queer parenting insights and resources beneficial? Let us know in the comments below!