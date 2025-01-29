BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 hour ago

Celebrity look-alike contests have gained massive popularity over the past few years. From Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet, these contests show off the creativity of fans who love mimicking the look and style of their favorite celebrities. But what about the queer icons who’ve shaped LGBTQIA+ culture? Queer icon look-alike contests we need to see would not only honor their influence but give fans a chance to channel their favorite LGBTQIA+ heroes. Furthermore, platforms like Instagram and TikTok have allowed anyone to share their best impressions of famous faces.

Queer icon look-alike contests we need to see are celebrations of creativity, individuality, and pure fun. These contests would give fans a platform to recreate iconic looks while showcasing their talent for attention to detail. Here are five queer icon look-alike contests we need to see!

1. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer continues to dominate Hollywood with her vibrant personality, style, and talent. From her iconic performances in “Nope” to her upcoming movie “One of Them Days” with SZA, Keke has cemented her place as a cultural force. A Keke Palmer look-alike contest would spotlight her bold fashion statements, playful hairstyles, and standout facial expressions. Fans would have time to recreate this actress!

2. RuPaul

RuPaul is a legend whose influence spans drag culture, music, and television. Known for his larger-than-life presence as the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,“ his signature glam has inspired millions. A RuPaul look-alike contest would call for towering wigs, dazzling gowns, and over-the-top makeup. Fans must bring their A-game to recreate some of his most iconic runway moments. Think glittering bodysuits, sky-high heels, and, of course, the signature “You better work!“ attitude.

3. Grace Jones

Grace Jones defines iconic. She breaks boundaries with her androgynous looks, bold style, and fearless artistry. The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates her as a queer icon, even though she identifies as straight. Her groundbreaking work in fashion, music, and film solidifies her status as a trailblazer. A Grace Jones look-alike contest challenges fans to recreate her sculptural outfits, sharp suits, and dramatic makeup. Contestants could showcase her geometric headpieces and avant-garde stage costumes while capturing her unapologetically edgy aesthetic.

4. Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon is a groundbreaking force in music and fashion. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer has conquered global dance floors and graced the cover of GQ Germany. Her distinctive style combines high fashion with club culture, making her an undeniable icon. A Honey Dijon look-alike contest would capture her eclectic wardrobe, from edgy leather pieces to tailored designer ensembles.

5. Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury’s unforgettable style is as legendary as his music. A Freddie Mercury look-alike contest would showcase his bold and eclectic wardrobe. Fans could channel his “Live Aid“ performance with a white tank top and jeans or recreate his vibrant stage outfits, complete with sequins, capes, and crowns. His signature mustache would be a must for contestants aiming to fully embody the Queen frontman.

Imagine a room full of people dressed to the nines, bringing their best doppelganger energy. The glitter, the fashion, and the big reveals would make each contest unforgettable. It’s not about perfection but about embodying the spirit of these larger-than-life icons.

What queer icon look-alike contests would you like to see? Comment below!