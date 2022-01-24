Queen Latifah on Chris Noth's Firing from The Equalizer amid Claims of Sexual Assault Against Him

A month after sexual assault allegations were made against Chris Noth and he was removed from “The Equalizer”, co-star Queen Latifah is speaking out.

via: People

After the allegations were made public, CBS released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming that Noth, 67, had been removed from the series, which he starred in alongside Latifah. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the statement said at the time.

About a month later, Latifah, 51, opened up to People (the TV Show!) special contributor Julie Moran about her former costar Noth.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she said, adding, “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

As for how his character is being written off, the actress and singer said, “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character.”

“Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” Latifah continued. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

Latifah and Noth had been filming The Equalizer together since 2020. The first season aired in February 2021, and season 2 followed in October. Noth played William Bishop, a former CIA director, on the series. Latifah is his counterpart, a former CIA operative named Robyn McCall.

The allegations against Noth first surfaced in a Dec. 16 article in The Hollywood Reporter, in which two women accused him of sexually assaulting them. According to one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Zoe, Noth allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004. She claimed they met at a high-profile firm in L.A. with ties to celebrities like Noth.

Chris has been accused by three women of sexual assault.