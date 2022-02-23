Queen Elizabeth Is Showing ‘Extraordinary Courage’ Amid COVID Battle, ‘Handling This Without Any Fuss'

Queen Elizabeth II is battling COVID-19 and sources close to the palace say she’s not only still alive, but that she’s handling it exceptionally well.

On Wednesday, the Royal Family took to social media to release a teaser ahead of this weekend’s ‘Platinum Jubilee’ celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

There’s 1??0??0?? days to go until the #PlatinumJubilee celebration Weekend! As the countdown begins, tonight's @BBCTheOneShow will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace to showcase how you can get involved to celebrate this landmark event. ?7pm @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/ISGyTSgGqh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2022

Buckingham Palace source tells us that the Queen had no other engagements in her diary today as she continues to do only light duties since her Covid infection.

She spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his weekly audience by phone today. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 23, 2022