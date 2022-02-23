  1. Home
Queen Elizabeth Is Showing ‘Extraordinary Courage’ Amid COVID Battle, ‘Handling This Without Any Fuss'

February 23, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is battling COVID-19 and sources close to the palace say she’s not only still alive, but that she’s handling it exceptionally well.

On Wednesday, the Royal Family took to social media to release a teaser ahead of this weekend’s ‘Platinum Jubilee’ celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

