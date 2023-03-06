Quavo And Offset Sit Separately At Hawks Game Amid Reported Fallout

Offset and Quavo apparently haven’t squashed their beef following their reported feud at the Grammys. The remaining two Migos stars kept their distance as they narrowly avoided an awkward run-in at an NBA game over the weekend.

via: Rap-Up

The Migos members were both courtside as the Atlanta Hawks took on the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday. However, the two noticeably sat apart and kept their distance, only fueling speculation about a fallout.

Quavo was barely recognizable in a face mask, hat, and sunglasses as he watched the Hawks defeat the Blazers, while Offset wore a black hoodie and sunglasses while seated with his son Kody.

The two had been on the outs prior to Takeoff’s death in November and have seemingly been unable to reconcile. They reportedly got in a fight backstage at last month’s Grammys shortly before Quavo took the stage to perform a tribute to Takeoff as part of the “In Memoriam” segment.

Footage appears to show Cardi B trying to break up the altercation. Following the report, Offset responded by downplaying the fight allegations. “What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/OffsetYRN/status/1622657988464111616?s=20

Last month, Quavo dropped his Takeoff tribute track “Greatness” on which he sadly confirmed the end of Migos.

“So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone / Young ni**a, it can’t come back, damn,” he raps before declaring, “Never forget that the Migos amazing.”

While Offset was in ATL, his wife Cardi B joined SZA on stage during her “SOS” tour stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden.