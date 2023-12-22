Quando Rondo Secures $100K Bond, Will Now Be On House Arrest

Quando Rondo has been released from prison and will be spending the holidays at home – but that’s as far as he can go.

via: HotNewHipHop

The rapper has been through a few legal situations over the past year or so. Overall, a few months ago, Rondo was arrested over an alleged drug trafficking ring. Eventually, he was able to secure $100K bond. However, just a few weeks ago, he was arrested yet again. This time, he was hit with a plethora of drug-related charges. According to HipHopDX, he was accused of a conspiracy to allegedly sell all sorts of different drugs, including weed, cocaine, and even fentanyl.

Since his arrest, his legal team has been working overtime to try and get him free. As his lawyer argued, there is no actual evidence that the rapper sold any of these drugs. However, the prosecution is saying this does not matter. At the end of the day, this is a conspiracy case which means they just need to prove that he was conspiring to sell narcotics. Well, recently, Quando Rondo actually got some good news. A judge decided to grant him $100K bond. Furthermore, he will now get to be on house arrest.

The case is certainly not over, and Quando Rondo has a court date coming up soon. However, this remains a massive win for him as it means he will not have to spend the Holidays behind bars. As for the conditions of his release, well, there are a few. He now has to get rid of his passport, get treatment for substance abuse, and even avoid any of his co-defendants. Needless to say, he has to make sure he keeps his nose clean, or else the consequences could be bad.