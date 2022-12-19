Pusha T on Drake Subliminals: ‘It Just Lets Me Know How Deep It Hurt Him’

Pusha T says he’s “not interested anymore” when it comes to his ongoing feud with Drake.

via Complex:

In an interview with C. Vernon Coleman II for XXL’s Winter 2022 issue, King Push spoke on a fairly wide variety of notable topics, including his universally acclaimed It’s Almost Dry album and his sustaining dedication to greatness. The latter resulted in a mention from the interviewer of this year’s Honestly, Nevermind album, which marked a stylistic departure of sorts for Drake.

Asked if fans could ever expect “anything like” that particular Drake record from him, Push offered several variations of “never.” From there, the larger Drake issue—namely the two artists’ much-publicized feud circa 2018—was briefly discussed. As Push himself noted, it’s now been four years since the height of the feud, although one side is still “hurt” by what transpired.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” he said in the interview, shared on Monday. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

A follow-up question focused on Drake spurred the aforementioned “not interested” reminder, with Push pointing out what he described as the “contradictory” nature of the possibility of Drake eventually directly dissing him in a song.

“With all of that being said, it’s like I’m not interested anymore. I’m just really not,” he said.

Read the full XXL interview here. Also of note is Pusha T reflecting on the last time he spoke with Ye, as well as reiterating his disappointment with the once-revered artist’s recent examples of anti-Semitism (“It’s wrong. Period.”), and a detailed breakdown of why he feels one can’t argue against It’s Almost Dry as the best rap album of the year.

The album was recently featured in Complex’s Best Albums of 2022 rundown, available to scroll in full here. Also making the cut were releases from Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, 070 Shake, Harry Styles, FKA twigs, Flo Milli, and more.

Earlier this year, Push was among those who took the stage amid ComplexCon festivities in Long Beach, including by way of a Clipse reunion performance.

You already know Drake’s going to reference this interview in a song at some point. This is one feud that just won’t die.