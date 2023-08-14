PUMP is Alive: Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Finds New Home Next to TomTom

You can’t keep Lisa Vanderpump down.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that about a month after PUMP closed down, the famous eatery appears to have found a new home just a few doors down.

Lisa’s iconic PUMP Restaurant Lounge signage popped up Monday in West Hollywood, right next to TomTom … the restaurant she co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa’s landmark WeHo restaurant closed down in July, and the place was packed with fans before the official closing date, with the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” even filming a farewell scene before the location shuttered.

TomTom and the new PUMP are just three doors down from the OG Pump … so Lisa didn’t have to look far for a new location

It’s worth mentioning that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was hit with a nearly $1 million lawsuit for allegedly breaching his rental contract with the landlords of the couple’s now-shuttered West Hollywood restaurant Pump.

The company called 8948 Santa Monica Partners claims that Pump – of which Todd is the guarantor – has “failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse to keep and perform” their lease conditions, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

They are suing for $950,000 in damages after claiming Pump owes them roughly $250,000 in unpaid rent, $150,000 in absconding the liquor license and $50,000 of stolen fixtures.

The company has demanded $750,000 in damages for the alleged breach of contract and an additional $200,000 for allegedly not transferring over the liquor license — with an “estimated fair market value of $150,000” — and other fixtures.