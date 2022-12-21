Prosecutors Drop Case Against Antonio Brown

An arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in Tampa has been withdrawn.

via: ESPN

The warrant, which was issued by Tampa, Florida, police on Nov. 29, stemmed from a domestic battery incident involving a woman.

According to police, on Nov. 28 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Brown and the woman were involved in a verbal altercation at his home in south Tampa. The argument became physical, and according to police, Brown threw a shoe at the woman. Brown also attempted to evict the woman from the home by locking her out.

However, after reviewing the charges contained in the affidavit and notice to appear, the state of Florida decided not to pursue the case and filed a notice to terminate prosecution.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after he jogged off the field against the New York Jets, displaying erratic behavior, including throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands. Brown has not suited up for another team and has been focusing on his music career.

Brown has had other previous run-ins with the law. In October he was ordered to pay $1.2 million to a Broward County moving truck driver after he was arrested and charged with assaulting the driver in 2020, for which Brown pleaded no contest. He received two years’ probation, which was terminated one year early for good behavior.