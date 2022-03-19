Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Their first Holi Since Becoming Parents [Photo + Video]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood.

via: Page Six

On Friday, the “Baywatch” star and her pop star husband shared photos and videos of themselves along with a gaggle of friends celebrating the Hindu holiday. The festival — also called the Festival of Colors — celebrates the arrival of spring and is often accompanied by friends joyously smearing colors on each other.

Chopra, 39, shared several photos and videos, including cute ones of her and Jonas, 29, sharing a smooch.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing,” she wrote alongside them. “Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours.”

In another post, the Indian-born actress wrote, “Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi,” referencing the name of a song from her 2005 film “Waqt: The Race Against Time.”

She then added, “Sorry. Had to! #holihhai.”

The “Jealous” singer shared a fun video from the celebrations on TikTok accompanied by the single “Holi Song” by singer Arun Dev Yadav, writing over them, “Holi was lit.”

The couple who married in 2018 during an extravagant three-day affair in India, announced this January on social media that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the statement began.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Neither revealed the sex of their newborn, but Page Six confirmed it’s a baby girl.

